WATCH: All the action from Rás na mBan Stage One in Kilkenny

Team Ireland’s Lara Gillespie sprinted to victory in the opening stage of Rás na mBan yesterday, leading home a large bunch into Callan, County Kilkenny.
The Wicklow native held off challenges from Alba Development Team’s Kate Richardson and Cams-Basso’s Jessica Finney, who rounded out the podium in second and third respectively.
Lara Gillespie celebrates winning the opening stage of the Rás na mBan in Callan Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan
