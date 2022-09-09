WATCH: All the action from Rás na mBan Stage Two in Kilkenny

Lieke van Zeelst stormed to a superb solo victory in Woodstock Gardens on stage two of Rás na mBan, holding off late challenges from Kate Richardson and Danni Shrosbree on the final climb from the picturesque Inistioge.
Van Zeelst will carry the overall race lead into stage three after fending off second placed Kate Richardson - runner up for a second successive day - and Danni Shrosbree at the end of 88km of demanding kilometres around County Kilkenny.
CHECK OUT OUR FULL RE-CAP BELOW:
