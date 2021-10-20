WATCH: Brooke Clancy Flynn's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

Sean Manicle, Max Manicle, Neil Lyng (Michael Lyng Motors), EithneReilly, Donovan Deegan , Carl Parker, Eve Parker, Aoife, Clodagh, Culum & Caoìmhìn McKevitt PICTURE: VICKY COMERFORD
Jack Walsh of Rower-Inistioge collects the ball in front of Lisdowney’s Michael Kenny during Saturday afternoon's senior championship clash. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.