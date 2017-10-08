Kilkenny SHC: Bennettsbridge send St Martin's tumbling into intermediate division

St Martin's (Muckalee) tumbled out of the senior hurling championship and back into the intermediate division for 2018 when they were beaten by a driven Bennettsbridge team in the relegation final in Canon Kearns Park.

The winners opened with an early point from a free by Nicky Cleere, and they led all the way home from there. When a long range free from Cleere sailed all the way to the Martin's net in the fourth minute, the winners had a strong foothold in the games.

Martin's recovered somewhat as Jason Shore converted chances for them, but the goal was the big divider at half-time when the score was 1-8 to 0-8 in favour of the 'Bridge.

Martin's enjoyed a decent third quarter, but in the sprint to the line Bennettsbridge found more and retained their top flight status.

SCORERS: Bennetsbridge - Nicky Cleere (1-11, frees); Daragh Wafer, Kevin Blanchfield, Brian Lannon (0-2 each); Aidan Cleere, Liam Blanchfield, Sean Morrissey (0-1 each). St Martin's - Jason Shore (0-6, 0-4 frees, one 65); John Mulhall, John Maher (0-2 each); Colin McGrath, Tomas Breen, Robert Reid, Shane Kinsella, David Walsh (0-1 each).