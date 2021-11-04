Free masterclass for Kilkenny businesses on importance of biodiversity

Kilkenny businesses of all sizes and all sectors are invited to attend a free Climate Ready Academy Masterclass on the topic of biodiversity.

The virtual session will take place on Wednesday, November 17 from 1pm to 2pm. Hosted by journalist Ella McSweeney, the interactive masterclass will draw on the expert insights of ecologist and broadcaster Anja Murray and leading garden designer and broadcaster Diarmuid Gavin.

At a time of heightened awareness around environmental and climate issues, and with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) well underway, it is timely for Irish businesses to play their part in preserving and enhancing the natural environment.

The Climate Ready Academy Biodiversity Masterclass is the latest in a series of free events hosted by Climate Ready Academy, part of the Skillnet Ireland Climate Ready initiative. Climate Ready offers leadership and skills support to businesses who want to develop their operational and strategic sustainability.

Aimed at SMEs and larger organisations alike, the Climate Ready Academy Biodiversity Masterclass will give attendees an introduction to the importance and value of biodiversity and how businesses can make a real difference. It will also focus on the small, simple changes a business can make to reduce its impact on the environment, as well as tips around employee and community engagement.

Speaking on what businesses can do to encourage biodiversity, ecologist and broadcaster Anja Murray said, “Regardless of size, scale or location, businesses can make a positive impact in promoting biodiversity within their own industry, organisation and their local community. Through this Masterclass, we will share our insights on what businesses can do to support biodiversity, where to get started and the resources available to support them.”

Speaking ahead of the event, garden designer and broadcaster Diarmuid Gavin said: “People have become more aware of their environment and surroundings over the past 18 months as a consequence of working from home. From this, there is an awareness that more needs to be done to protect our rich environment. Businesses have an opportunity to support this agenda and engage with their employees and customers to implement small and simple initiatives, which have long-lasting benefits.”

“Climate Ready Academy supports Irish businesses in developing the skills and talent required to mitigate the effects of our changing climate and environment,” says Maria Kelly, Head of Communications and Stakeholder Relations at Central Solutions. “The programmes, training, and supports offered as part of this national upskilling initiative are fully funded for Irish businesses and employees in the private sector.”

The Climate Ready Academy Biodiversity Masterclass with Diarmuid Gavin and Anja Murray will take place virtually via Zoom on November 17, 2021, from 1pm to 2pm. The free to attend, interactive event, will be moderated by Irish food and farming journalist and reporter Ella McSweeney. Those wishing to attend can register on www.climatereadyacademy.ie/ masterclasses/