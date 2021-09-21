Gallery: Happy days as Kilkenny People coffee morning hits right note at Kyteler's Inn

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO GO TO NEXT PIC



A busy Kilkenny People coffee morning took place at Kyteler’s Inn in Kilkenny on Saturday.

Guests and passersby on the day received a free cup of tea or coffee and a free copy of the Kilkenny People’s latest edition. It was also an opportunity to celebrate the launch of a new-look kilkennypeople.ie website, with new graphics, improved user-friendliness and refined design earlier in the month.

One of the first in the door was local legend Myles Kavanagh for a quick chat and cuppa, to wish everyone well and peruse the week’s news in these pages. Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness also stopped by with son Jack and daughter Phoebe to say hi.

The morning got busier as nearby events such as a swim, an organised cycle and the weekly Park Run finished up and participants came down to enjoy the refreshments and catch up on the latest developments on their city and county.

There was also plenty of interest from tourists and visitors to Kilkenny, who were delighted to stop and chat to some of the Kilkenny People and kilkennypeople.ie team including brand ambassador Siobhan Donohhoe and her daughter Hanna, who welcomed them. The team at Kyteler’s looked after everyone throughout the morning and got everyone’s weekend off to a bright and cheerful start.

Well done and thanks to all who attended.