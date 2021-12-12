Gallery #1: Hardy folk brave the chill for Kilkenny's Medieval Mile run!
Click through to see pictures by Vicky Comerford
The Kilkenny City Harriers athletic club were behind this year's successful Medieval Mile Run 2021, held in association with Yulefest on Friday night.
The event took runners on a fast one-mile course through the heart of the city, crossing St Francis' Bridge and up Irishtown, moving on to High Street before coming to a lively finish at Kilkenny Castle. Click through to see a selection of some of the pictures from the event - see more pictures in this week's Kilkenny People.