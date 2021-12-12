Gallery #1: Hardy folk brave the chill for Kilkenny's Medieval Mile run!

Click through to see pictures by Vicky Comerford

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny City Harriers athletic club were behind this year's successful Medieval Mile Run 2021, held in association with Yulefest on Friday night.

The event took runners on a fast one-mile course through the heart of the city, crossing St Francis' Bridge and up Irishtown, moving on to High Street before coming to a lively finish at Kilkenny Castle. Click through to see a selection of some of the pictures from the event - see more pictures in this week's Kilkenny People.