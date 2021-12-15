Gallery: Roaring success! Kilkenny turns out for Plough Thru the City tractor run

There was a huge turnout for the annual Plough Thru the City tractor run on Sunday, all in aid of a very good cause.

The tractor run is part of the Yulefest Kilkenny programme and is now in its third year.

Hundreds of vehicles were involved in the parade through the city on the evening, where the crowds had lined the streets.

Many of the tractors were decked out in full Christmas regalia. There was a competition for the entrant judged to be the brightest, best dressed, Christmas themed vehicle with a prize sponsored by St Canice's Credit Union.

The cavalcade left Daltons at 4pm and headed into Kilkenny via the Ballyragget Road, N77, and on to the Ring Road. They then came in the Castlecomer Road, turning right at Mc Donagh Junction roundabout, down John Street, over John’s Bridge, into Rose Inn Street and turned right at the Parade, down High Street and into Irishtown.

The Kilkenny Branch of Down Syndrome (Ireland) are the beneficiaries again this year. This is a voluntary parent-run organisation and has a membership of over thirty families ranging in age from new born to adulthood. The organisation caters for the different ages providing support and subsidising speech and language classes, swimming lessons, cookery classes, Lamh sign language courses and social events to name but a few. All funds raised go directly towards funding these vital services for its members throughout Kilkenny.

Threecastles GAA hopes not only to raise money for this deserving charity, but also to raise awareness and support.

The organising committee are very grateful for the support from Daltons Chancellors Mills, Total Highway Management, Eardly Agricultural Services, Kilkenny County Council and An Garda Siochana Kilkenny.