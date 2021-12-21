Pictures: Delight at gathering for Winter Solstice at beautiful Kilkenny passage tomb
Click through to see the pictures by Harry Reid
People gathered in darkness this morning (December 21) to celebrate the Winter Solstice at the Knockroe Passage Tomb in South Kilkenny.
The Knockroe site is thousands of years old, pre-dating Newgrange, Stonehenge and even the Pyramids of Egypt. It has the greatest number of decorated stones (30) outside the Boyne Valley.
Nestled between the hills of the Lingaun Valley in Knockroe, it's the only Passage Tomb which records both the morning and evening Winter Solstice.
Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan was among those in attendance, along with council representatives, locals, druids, well-wishers and people for whom it was their first time at Knockroe for the memorable occasion.