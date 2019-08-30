Stars come out for Mick Galwey classic as Kilkenny's Teac Tom benefits

Sports stars showing their competitive spirit, rubbing shoulders with business people eager to take a scalp and of course a fair deal of punditry from the attending media ensured that the Mick Galwey Golf Classic in aid of local charity Teac Tom was a roaring success.

Hosted at the Jack Nicklaus designed Mount Juliet course, the event raised badly needed funds for the local charity which is fast becoming a national, household name.

The former Irish rugby international received a tremendous response from the many celebrities - sports stars like soccer player Gary Kelly, World snooker champion Ken Doherty, rugby star Shane Byrne and former hurlers like Eddie Keher, Nicky English, Liam Griffin and Brendan Cummins.

All proceeds from the event went to Teac Tom and the organisers would like to thank all who competed and gave of their time to support this very worthy charity and the work that they do.

They also thanked Mount Juliet and the various sponsors of the event which helped to make the classic such a memorable day of golf and fun all for a very worthy cause.