Revealed! The eight people through to the quarter finals of Kilkenny's All Time Greats

You nominated... you voted... and now we know the eight people who have made it to the quarter finals of the search for Kilkenny's All Time Greats.

We have a few surprises and some interesting results, but have had to say goodbye to a few of those who are great Kilkenny people.

Thanks to everyone who voted so far - the quarter final pairings will be announced on Sunday evening and polls in the quarter final will open then so don't forget to vote!

Results of the round of 16

Race horse trainer Paddy Mullins 83% came in furlongs ahead of poor George Clooney who, despite his strong Kilkenny roots, didn't pull in a Kilkenny vote and finished up on 17%.

Kilkenny's political and sporting history faced off to produce a close rugby win for Willie Duggan on 53% over Hubert Butler on 47%.

One of the tightest results was produced as hurling legend Eddie Keher too 56% winning on the first count against former TD Seamus Pattison on 44%.

A former politician who did top their poll was the late Margaret Tynan, first lady mayor of Kilkenny, who got 65% of votes beating artist Tony O'Malley on 35%.

The first round of voting saw a few landslide results!

Hurling legend 'King' Henry Shefflin too 70% of the vote in his poll against architect of the White House James Hoban from Callan on 30%.

Kilkenny businessman Eamon Langton also took 70% of the vote when he went up against education pioneer of education Blessed Edmund Ignatius Rice who polled 30% of the vote.

The man who is leading the Kilkenny hurlers, Brian Cody also got 70% of the vote when he came up against Lady Ellen Desart on 30%.

And the final result of this round. Camogie legend Angela Downey received 59% of the vote winning over Vicky Phelan who ran close but only got 41% of the vote in that poll.

Profiles of our final eight

Paddy Mullins

Margaret Tynan

Willie Duggan

Angela Downey

Eddie Keher

Henry Shefflin

Brian Cody