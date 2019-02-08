Revealed! The four people you voted into the semi final of Kilkenny's All Time Greats

Hundreds of you voted and now we can reveal the results of Kilkenny's All Time Greats quarter final polls!

It will come as a surprise to nobody that the people of Kilkenny love their hurling! In three of our head-to-heads it was the game with the small ball that weilded the greatest influence.

Voting was fast and furious in all of the pairings and it's great to see the people of Kilkenny getting behind their chosen great figures!

In poll #1 camogie legend Angela Downey took 64% of the vote taking victory over No Name Club founder Eddie Keher on 36%.

Poll #2 really caught voters' attention and Kilkenny businessman Eamon Langton took a massive 83% of the vote beating the city's first lady mayor Margaret Tynan who polled 17%

Hurling was up against horses in poll #3 and the game of the cats came out on top - King Henry Shefflin won on 69% of the vote with trainer of the legendary Dawn Run, Paddy Mullins, taking 31% of votes.

Poll #4 saw a cat take on a lion! Kilkenny hurling boss Brian Cody won with 70% of the vote compared to rugby international Williw Duggan on 30%.

Now it's on to the semi finals! Eight have become four and we want you to vote to choose our finalists!

The draw will be made on Sunday and voting will go live that evening at 6pm here on www.kilkennypeople.ie