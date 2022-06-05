Greatest Showman star makes it through to Britain’s Got Talent final

A singer from The Greatest Showman soundtrack and a teenage comedian are among the contestants competing to be crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday.

The winner will scoop a £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Across the past week, acts have battled it out in five live semi-finals with five acts put through after receiving the most audience votes and the other five voted through by the judges.

Ten-sational! What a #BGT Final lineup this is! We can't wait to see what they all have in store for us on Sunday Join us at the earlier time of 7:30pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV to see which of these incredible acts will be crowned the WINNER of Britain's Got Talent 2022 pic.twitter.com/67R0YmZthM — BGT (@BGT) June 3, 2022

The acts who made it through to the final include singer Lauren Allred, the voice behind the track Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, who impressed the judges on Thursday with an emotional performance of You Say by Lauren Daigle.

She will go up against 14-year-old comedian Eva Abley, who previously left the judges and audience in stitches of laughter with her comedic timing by poking fun at her cerebral palsy condition which affects her speech and movement.

They will face the dance group Five Star Boys – made up of boys between the ages of 10 and 12 who hope to encourage other young boys to dance.

Singer Tom Ball will also compete in the final after receiving the most audience votes during Wednesday’s semi-final following his powerful rendition of Rise Like A Phoenix by Eurovision star Conchita Wurst.

While Ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, 13, secured a place with his impressive routine alongside his puppet chicken Chuck.

The Judges have decided, and our #BGT 2022 WILDCARD is… Amber and The Dancing Collies Let's remind ourselves of their paw-tastic Semi-Final performance: https://t.co/txg5gE5aOh Don't miss the Britain's Got Talent Final, tomorrow night on @ITV & @WeAreSTV at 7:30pm pic.twitter.com/Z5gUvLgi4f — BGT (@BGT) June 4, 2022

Comedian Axel Blake, who was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act, secured a spot in the final with his quick-witted routine during Friday’s semi-final.

Schoolboy Aneeshwar Kunchala, seven, also landed a place after he won over hearts with his poetry about the environment.

Also joining the finale line-up are busker Maxwell Thorpe, impressionist Ben Nickless and musical duo Flintz and Taylor.

It was also announced on Saturday that Amber and The Dancing Collies had been chosen out of all the third place act from the semi-finals to join the final line-up as the ‘wildcard act’.

The Britain’s Got Talent final is on Virgin Media One at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 5.