Gypsy Ray, much loved Kilkenny based artist has passed way

Gypsy Ray, the much loved, gifted and highly regarded artist/lecture has passed away. She slipped away peracefully at her home on the hills outside Johnswell on Saturday.

Originally from Illinois, she loved ireland in particular Kilkrnny. She was an inspirational woman and gave freely of her time and energy to facilitate others and their art.

Her artistic practice consists of mainly photography and drawing. Her drawings were exhibited widely, including the Kilkenny Arts Festival Programme, the RHA annual exhibitions, and as part of the Townlands Project exhibitions.

They were published twice in the RHA Annual exhibition catalogues and featured in the Townlands Project book among other publications. Her drawings are in the Kilkenny County Council Collections.

The works in the exhibition were taken from two sources. The first being Ray’s fascination of blind contour drawings (not looking at the paper when drawing someone or something).

She is so greatly missed by her husband, Alan, by her sisters Susan and Mary, and by a wide, wide circle of loved ones and

friends. Her creative legacy will long endure within the county.

Gypsy will repose at Johnston’s Funeral Home, John’s Green, Kilkenny on Wednesday from 5-7pm. Life celebration in Castalia Hall, Ballytobin, Callan, Co Kilkenny on Thursday at 11am followed by cremation at 4pm in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.