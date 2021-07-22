Kilkenny Arts Festival to receive much-needed funding boost

Kilkenny Arts Festival is set to receive €7,000 additional funding from Kilkenny County Council following a recent request made to the local authority by festival organisers.

With many festivals intending not to go ahead this year, a funding surplus has come back into the local festival grant budget.

Kilkenny County Council Director of Services Sean McKeown explained the issue at this week’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

“With the ongoing situation with Covid, a number of festivals, three in particular, have indicated that they do not intend proceeding as planned. This means that there is now a surplus of funding in the festival grant budget to the total of €21,500,” he said.

“One of the festivals that does intend to proceed this year is the Kilkenny Arts Festival. Unfortunately Kilkenny Arts Festival has had a significant cut in their national funding from other sources and it has made a request to us for additional funding.”

McKeown recommended that an additional €7,000 be allocated to Kilkenny Arts Festival to assist the organisers in delivering their programme this year.

Director of Services Mary Mulholland outlined that Kilkenny Arts Festival have made a number of submissions and have itemised all the additional costs that they will incur to comply with the requirements for their live events.

Mulholland also confirmed that Kilkenny Arts Festival satisfactorily outlined the reduction in funding available from other funding agencies and made the point that the funding will help ‘put Kilkenny back on the map again’.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick proposed the recommendation and it was seconded by Cllr Michael Doyle.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty wished Kilkenny Arts Festival all the best as it prepares to deliver its ambitious summer programme.