Search

24 Nov 2021

Kilkenny's Dramatizers to stage Fall of the Stones at the Watergate Theatre

Kilkenny's Dramatizers to stage Fall of the Stones at the Watergate Theatre

F

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A play written and performed by Dramatizers at Ossory Youth will be performed at The Watergate Theatre tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).
The Fall of the Stones was written by members with playwright Gillian Grattan.
The comedic murder mystery tells the story of when Timothy Stone dies in mysterious circumstances on the night of his 20th wedding anniversary. His wife, Jane and three daughters, Victoria, Elizabeth, and Penelope appear to be in absolute shock.
Detectives, Bop O’Brien and Bullet Nail rush to the scene of the crime but life at Stone Falls Manor rapidly deteriorates. It seems that everyone is a suspect.
This play was written many months ago but due to Covid, they were unable to stage the play until recently. The young people who are part of Dramatizers are busy with school life and homework during the day but have been working tirelessly rehearsing over the past number of weeks to get this play on the stage.
Tickets are FREE but must be pre-booked online through the Watergate Theatre in line with all Covid government guidelines.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media