Kilkenny's Dramatizers to stage Fall of the Stones at the Watergate Theatre

F
A play written and performed by Dramatizers at Ossory Youth will be performed at The Watergate Theatre tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).
The Fall of the Stones was written by members with playwright Gillian Grattan.
The comedic murder mystery tells the story of when Timothy Stone dies in mysterious circumstances on the night of his 20th wedding anniversary. His wife, Jane and three daughters, Victoria, Elizabeth, and Penelope appear to be in absolute shock.
Detectives, Bop O’Brien and Bullet Nail rush to the scene of the crime but life at Stone Falls Manor rapidly deteriorates. It seems that everyone is a suspect.
This play was written many months ago but due to Covid, they were unable to stage the play until recently. The young people who are part of Dramatizers are busy with school life and homework during the day but have been working tirelessly rehearsing over the past number of weeks to get this play on the stage.
Tickets are FREE but must be pre-booked online through the Watergate Theatre in line with all Covid government guidelines.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.