29 Nov 2021

Ossory Youth's Dramatizers wow Kilkenny audiences with The Fall of The Stones

Fall of The Stones which was performed recently in the Watergate

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The Dramatizers of Ossory Youth finally got to take to the stage with their wonderful play Fall of The Stones last week and wowed audiences at the Watergate Theatre with their magnificient performance.

The group started writing this play with writer Gillian Grattan just before the first lockdown and they continued to work on the script. After many stops and starts, because of subsequent lockdowns, they finally got to have their rehearsals for their two nights at The Watergate Theatre. Lighting design by Gerry Taylor, brought the whole piece together. Fall of The Stones is a murder mystery that keeps you guessing up until the very end. The play was a great mix of drama and comedy and goes to show what can be achieved under tough circumstances.

