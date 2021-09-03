Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Kilmanagh Marathon will be in run memory of missed loved ones

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Many runners have the Dublin Marathon as their ultimate athletic goal - but it won’t be taking place this year because of social distancing restrictions.


A group of Kilkenny-based athletes haven’t used that as an excuse to sit back and rest, however, and they have decided to run their own marathon, in Kilmanagh!


The Graig Ballycallan Athletics Club members plan to run 26.2 miles (just over 42 km) on local roads instead of the streets of the capital city, this October.

Before lockdown, the Dublin Marathon was a big occasion for the club every year, Carmel Everard explained - they hired a bus to take runners and club supporters to the city. In keeping with this spirit of togetherness everyone in the club can take part in this marathon, regardless of ability. While some will run the full 26.2 mile route, others will team up to run it as a relay team.


While the final route has not yet been finalised it will be on local roads and will start and finish in Kilmanagh.


Because of Covid restrictions the event is only for club members, but you can show your support by contributing to the fundraiser the club is running with the marathon.


“We at Graigue-Ballycallan AC have decided to grasp the silver lining and take this as an opportunity to give something back,” the club says as an introduction to their fundraising page on Go Fund Me. They are asking for your support to raise money for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.


“We are acutely aware every time we lace up the runners, how fortunate we are to be able to do so. Many of us will run this marathon in memory of dearly missed family and friends, many of whom ended their days surrounded by their loved ones thanks to the care, support and kindness of the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.”
Any contribution you can make to the fundraiser will be greatly appreciated.
To donate go to: https://bit.ly/3yvhskp

