11/08/2021

Gardaí urge people not to turn up as Borris Fair cancelled for second successive year

Reminder: Borris Fair cancelled

Borris Fair (File Photo)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow are encouraging people not to travel to Borris in County Carlow for the Borris Fair this weekend as it has been cancelled 'due to Covid-19 public health advice'.

The Garda statement reads: "Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, Borris Fair will not be taking place this year (2021). We are encouraging people not to turn up in Borris, Co. Carlow.

"Hopefully next year will see a return to normal, when we can all gather together again. #HereToHelp #SocialDistancing"

The Fair usually attracts thousands of visitors to the village including many from County Kilkenny and is normally held on August 15, the Feast of the Assumption.

This is the second successive year that the event has been cancelled in line with public health advice.

