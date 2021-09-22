Search

22/09/2021

IT Carlow ranked among the top five performing third-level institutions in Ireland

The IT is a hugely popular third-level choice for Kilkenny students

Carlow Carlow Carlow

IT Carlow

Institute of Technology Carlow has been ranked in the top five performing universities in Ireland, according to an international ranking of higher education institutions.

U-Multirank (https://www.umultirank.org/) is the largest and most inclusive global university ranking, highlighting the diversity in higher education around the world.

Now in its eighth edition, it compares university performance across teaching and learning, research, knowledge transfer, international orientation and regional engagement.

Notably, IT Carlow is the only Institute of Technology to make the top five.

Among the indicators graded by U-Multirank were Bachelor graduation rate, graduating on time (bachelors), interdisciplinary publications, co-publications with industrial partners, publications cited in patents, international academic staff, bachelor graduates working in the region and master graduates working in the region.

Institute of Technology Carlow also received an 'A' grade for the gender balance indicator.

President of Institute of Technology Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy welcomed the report's findings.

"This is a significant international vote of confidence for Institute of Technology Carlow and a great endorsement of the incredible work undertaken across our campuses – from the introduction of new programmes of study to our international research and publications, from facilities to gender equality and graduation rates," he said.

"It is heartening, for this institute and for the region, as we enter a new era and take our next steps towards university designation in 2022."

