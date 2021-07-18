Excellent opportunities to create jobs in Kilkenny communities along South East Greenway

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The South East Greenway project will be a huge opportunity for the whole region. 

Alan Fitzhenry, the newly appointed business development officer for the project, was wished the best of luck in his new role when he made a presentation to the Callan Thomastown area councillors.

Mr Fitzhenry, who will be making his introductory presentation to all local councillors in Kilkenny over the coming weeks, said he is really looking forward to working with local councillors on this exciting project.

The greenway is an excellent opportunity to grow and develop businesses and jobs in rural areas, he said. 

Greenway job opportunities will transform rural Kilkenny

New business development officer says ‘no limits’ on ideas

Cllr Michael Doyle, municipal district chairman, said the greenway “is going to provide a fantastic amenity to the area and will have a wide-reaching impact across the county.” It has the potential to create a lot of employment in the local area, Cllr Doyle said, and  he encouraged people to get in touch with Mr Fitzhenry with any ideas they have.

Cllr Doyle said it’s great Mr Fitzhenry is there to help people who might need a bit of advice .

