11/09/2021

Tasty opportunity for Kilkenny food and drink start-ups

Food Works, the collaborative tri-agency initiative run by Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc, is looking for high potential, innovative and export driven food and drink start-ups from Kilkenny to join their next accelerator programme.


Fiid, The Lismore Food Company and Nobó, some of Ireland’s rising stars, are among over 100 companies that have already completed the programme since it began in 2012.


Participating start-ups will be supported to get investor ready with a comprehensive business plan focussed on them scaling internationally. Participants will also be eligible to apply for feasibility grant funding of up to €35,000 through Enterprise Ireland.


The food and drink entrepreneurship programme runs annually over 10 months from March to December. It includes workshops with national and international industry experts across various disciplines such as strategy, finance, product development, marketing and other areas. Start-ups also receive customised support from business advisors, facilitated peer-to-peer learning and networking opportunities across the industry - at home and abroad.


Tara McCarthy, CEO Bord Bia said: “The programme aims to support and assist rising stars to achieve their ambitions in domestic and international markets, all the time working toward enhancing the global positioning of Ireland’s food and drink sector.”
Closing date for applications for the 2022 programme is December 3, 2021. Full details and an application form are available at FoodWorksIreland.ie

