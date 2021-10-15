Search

15/10/2021

Kilkenny company wins big at at this year’s Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards

Callan Bacon celebrate their 'Christmas category' award win

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny's Callan Bacon has scooped a top award at the The Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards.

Callan Bacon supply supermarket chain Aldi with the Specially Selected Festive Irish Half Horseshoe Ham with Cooking Spice and Cinnamon & Muscovado Glaze - which won a bronze award.

Aldi’s success across national and international product award programmes continues, following the announcement of The Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards results 2021 for the Christmas category 13th October 2021.

 Aldi’s gold award winning products were produced by ABP Meats and Connolly Meats, for their Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast product, Specially Selected Cook in the Bag Irish Reduced Salt Half Horseshow Ham with Irish Black Butter Glaze product, and Specially Selected Part Boned Ham with Fig and Christmas Spice product, respectively.

 

Speaking about yet another successful awards, John Curtin, Group Buying Director for Aldi Ireland said: “Christmas time is such an important time for our customers, and to be able to offer them award-winning produce from our Irish suppliers is something that we are very proud of indeed. We work closely with our local producers and know that their products are some of the best we have ever tried, and to be able to offer these at amazing Aldi prices, while supporting local businesses, is something we are very happy to do. We have a fantastic selection available this Christmas, and we really hope they help make the celebrations even more special for everyone who shops at Aldi this festive season.”

 

The Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards celebrate and reward the finest food and drink products on Irish shelves, with all products going through a rigorous judging process with a panel of 200 independent judges evaluating each product.

Community 'blown away' by generosity of Callan Bacon

'We are the cats with all the cream' - A Kilkenny Day Special

Walk around our city and county with a different purpose — a purpose of pride

Kilmacow FC celebrates 50 years since the club’s first matches

Kilmacow Notes, October 15, 2021

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media