Kilkenny company wins big at at this year’s Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards

Kilkenny's Callan Bacon has scooped a top award at the The Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards.

Callan Bacon supply supermarket chain Aldi with the Specially Selected Festive Irish Half Horseshoe Ham with Cooking Spice and Cinnamon & Muscovado Glaze - which won a bronze award.

Aldi’s success across national and international product award programmes continues, following the announcement of The Irish Quality Food & Drink Awards results 2021 for the Christmas category 13th October 2021.

Aldi’s gold award winning products were produced by ABP Meats and Connolly Meats, for their Specially Selected 40 Day Matured Irish Angus 3 Rib Roast product, Specially Selected Cook in the Bag Irish Reduced Salt Half Horseshow Ham with Irish Black Butter Glaze product, and Specially Selected Part Boned Ham with Fig and Christmas Spice product, respectively.

Speaking about yet another successful awards, John Curtin, Group Buying Director for Aldi Ireland said: “Christmas time is such an important time for our customers, and to be able to offer them award-winning produce from our Irish suppliers is something that we are very proud of indeed. We work closely with our local producers and know that their products are some of the best we have ever tried, and to be able to offer these at amazing Aldi prices, while supporting local businesses, is something we are very happy to do. We have a fantastic selection available this Christmas, and we really hope they help make the celebrations even more special for everyone who shops at Aldi this festive season.”

The Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards celebrate and reward the finest food and drink products on Irish shelves, with all products going through a rigorous judging process with a panel of 200 independent judges evaluating each product.