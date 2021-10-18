Kilkenny Business Awards finalists announced - click for details!

The Kilkenny Business Awards are back! After a challenging 18-months for local businesses, Kilkenny Chamber is pleased to announce that the Kilkenny Business Awards will proceed in 2021. Plans are now underway for its annual flagship event set to take place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on Saturday, November 20.

Kilkenny Chamber, along with the main sponsor CluneTech, were delighted with the huge response to the call for nominations, a testament to the strength and positivity within the local business community, The finalists have now been selected and will go forward to the interview stage, taking place on Wednesday, October 20.

The Kilkenny Business Awards gala evening promises to celebrate the grit and determination of the 50 finalists.

Businesses that, in the face of an unprecedented global pandemic, enduring lockdown, restrictions, closures and much uncertainty, have emerged more resilient and stronger than ever.

There will be 18 award category winners announced at this year’s event plus the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award and President’s Award that acknowledge businesses that have made an extraordinary contribution to the local economy.

A new category was introduced this year, Best Business Pivot in the Pandemic, for local businesses that had an exceptional Covid-19 story to tell.

Applicants were invited to outline what challenges they faced in the pandemic, how it impacted their business, what action they took to overcome the extraordinary circumstances.

Congratulations to all the finalists for the 2021 Kilkenny Business Awards:

Food & Drink Producer Award - The Fig Tree / Arán / Elite Living Nutrition

Best Business Pivot in the Pandemic Award - Intosport / Lorimat Jewellery / CF Pharma

Craft & Design Award - K Kajoux Jewels / DFM Clothing Ltd. / Zoe Carol

Culture, Heritage and Tourism Award - Hawkeye Falconry / Shenanigans Walks / Rothe House & Garden

Customer Service Excellence Award - Callanan Couriers / Springhill Court Hotel & Conference Centre / UPMC Aut Even Hospital

Emerging New Business Award - Dialize Clothing / Luke Parsons Hair Salon / The Indie List

Employee of the Year Award - CF Pharma / Optimize Recruitment / Goods of Kilkenny

Employer of the Year Award - Hibernian Hotel Kilkenny / Veri / Lyrath Estate Hotel

Environmental Excellence Award - White Feather Ladies Wear & Holistic Shop / Value Centre / Valley of Roses

Exporter of the Year Award - CR Payroll / Modubuild / Biddy’s Good Luck Horseshoes

Family Business of the Year - Momentum Healthcare / Blushes Salon / Dore Optometrists

Hospitality Excellence Award - Pennyfeather Restaurant / Hoban Hotel Kilkenny / Mount Juliet Estate

Innovation in Business Award - Cleere Life / Loanitt / LawEd

Investment in Skills, Training and Development Award - UPMC Global Technology Operations Centre / Optimize Recruitment / Mint Medispa by Pembroke

Retailer of the Year Award - Brett’s Hardware Home & Garden DIY Centre / Fitzpatrick’s Fruit & Veg / Lilyrose Boutique

Small Business of the Year Award - The Wine Buff / Rafter Dempsey’s /Muse Coffee

Social Media & Digital Marketing Excellence Award - Newpark Hotel / Mountain View / The Indie List

Technology and e-Commerce Excellence Award - ISE Forest & Garden / UPMC Global Technology Operations Centre / Lova.ie

Colin Ahern, President of Kilkenny Chamber said, "It brings me great pleasure to announce the finalists for the 2021 Kilkenny Business Awards. We have been blown away by this year’s applications.

"We know that the last year and a half has been a strange and challenging time for everyone, and now is the time to celebrate all that has been achieved by the business community during that time."

The winners of the Kilkenny Business Awards will be revealed on Saturday, November 20 at this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards.

The event will be held with all necessary safety precautions in place and in strict adherence to the Government guidelines.

For more information or to reserve tickets, see www.kilkennychamber.ie