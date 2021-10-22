Kilkenny manager shortlisted for national award

Kilkenny Value Centre
Ian Cousins, Value Centre Kilkenny, Hebron Road Industrial Estate, Co. Kilkenny, has been shortlisted for a prestigious national industry award in the annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.
Ian, who has been manager of Value Centre Kilkenny for over twelve years, is nominated in the Cash & Carry Manager of the Year category.
Commenting, Cash & Carry Director, BWG Foods, Vincent Brown said, “The honour of being a finalist in the annual ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of Value Centre Kilkenny. I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Ian and the whole team.”
One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish retail calendar, the National Grocery Management Awards, is Ireland’s premier scheme for recognising and honouring management excellence.
To win a Shelflife retail management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression and the event is also the principal networking event for managers from across all retail and wholesale brands to gather with colleagues, business partners, suppliers and friends.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.