New 'boutique brewhouse building' to be built at popular Kilkenny venue

Sullivan's Craft Brewery Limited have been granted planning permission for the construction of a single storey 'Boutique Brewhouse' building at 15/16 John Street Lower.
All associated signage as well as site and ancillary works are included in the plans.
Part of an existing glass house structure and toilet building at the site will be demolished.
This latest development at the site bodes well for the company's vision of bringing artisan brewing back to Kilkenny.
