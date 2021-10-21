Search

21/10/2021

WATCH: Kilkenny's Next Superstar - ALL ENTRIES - VOTE NOW!

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

VOTING IS OPEN in the first round of Kilkenny's Next Superstar.

The five heats are now live - YOU CAN SEE ALL FIVE AND TAP TO VOTE BELOW!

You can also watch all entries below. Voting in the heats will close on Tuesday, October 26 at 11pm.

The five winners of the heats will go through to the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges: Robert Grace, Sinéad Blanchfield and Lesley Cleere.

The combination of those votes will decide our winner.

The winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes a FREE year of classes from Dramatic Action Stage School, an overnight stay with dinner and breakfast for two in Langton's and a €300 Go-Anywhere Gift Voucher from Castlecomer Credit Union.

Our wonderful sponsors at Market Cross Shopping Centre have also kindly provided a €200 Fleetwood voucher to spend in Wigoders Kilkenny, a pair of designer glasses worth €199.00 from Specsavers, a €100 gift voucher for Lash Dolls Kilkenny, a  Reset Serum Gift Set worth €78.50 from L’Occitane, a €70.00 gift voucher for Rude Boys Barbers and a €50.00 gift voucher to spend at Nolan’s Jewelers! 

WATCH ALL THE ENTRIES BELOW:

WATCH: Stephanie Fitzpatrick's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Leanne Wall's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Tyler Hayes' entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Alicia Hennessy's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Brooke Clancy Flynn's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Catherine-Anne Malone's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Chantelle Quigley's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Chloe Lynch's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Daniel Docherty's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Ella Stevenson's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Emma Heffernan Burkhardt's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Jason Hayes' entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Caitlin Donovan's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Eamonn Maher's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Enya Cox's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Gwen Blanch's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Julian O'Dwyer's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Lily Tucker's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Megan Stanley's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Myles 'Elvis' Kavanagh's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Michaela Glaz's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Rachel Bergin's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Sherice Costello & Sasha O Hara's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: SOLA's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Catherine Purcell & Ciara Queally's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

WATCH: Hannah Donohoe's entry to Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE IN ALL FIVE HEATS BELOW

VOTE NOW: HEAT 1 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 2 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 3 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 4 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

VOTE NOW: HEAT 5 of Kilkenny's Next Superstar

Local News

