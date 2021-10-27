Search

27/10/2021

What do you think of 'casual trading'? Kilkenny County Council want your opinion

Draft Casual Trading bylaws for Callan Thomastown, Castlecomer and Piltown

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

A review has been carried out by Kilkenny County Council of the Casual Trading Bye-Laws for the Municipal Districts of Castlecomer, Callan/Thomastown and Piltown.

 

The review entailed examination of the current bye-laws and existing trading bay areas and the consideration of new trading bays that may be suitable in certain areas across the County.

 

When deciding whether to designate any land as a casual trading area, the local authority is required to have regard to the proper planning and development of its functional area, any traffic that may be generated by the casual trading and to all other matters it considers relevant. 

 

The draft bye-laws set out the procedures for licencing for casual trading including for special events.  The bye-laws also set out certain conditions attached to casual trading in relation to litter management, food hygiene, insurances, fees, penalties and other matters in detail. 

 

Part 3 of the Draft Bye-Laws provides a schedule of the proposed Casual Trading Bays together with maps outlining the location of each trading bay for each area.

 

HOW TO HAVE YOUR SAY:

Draft Bye-Laws will be on public display from the 29th October to the 2nd of December, 2021 with submissions now being invited from the public.
The Draft Bye-laws will be available for public inspection at Kilkenny County Council Offices, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny and at the Council Area Offices in Callan, Thomastown, Castlecomer and Ferrybank (by appointment only during normal opening hours as per Covid-19 Guidelines, restrictions and arrangements).
Copies of the Draft Bye-Laws will also be available free of charge from the Environment Section, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.  A request for a copy of can be made by phoning 056 7794470 or by email at environment@kilkennycoco.ie.
Draft Bye-Laws can be downloaded from the Council website at kilkennycoco.ie .
The Council will consider any submission in relation to the proposed bye-laws within the specified period. 

 

Any individual or interested parties can make submissions or observations on https://consult.kilkenny. ie/ or in writing in respect of these Draft Bye-Laws to the Environment Section, Kilkenny County Council, John Street, Kilkenny on or before Friday, 10th December, 2021.

