Search

05/11/2021

€12,000 support funding awarded to Kilkenny start -up Buddy Bench

Kilkenny social enterprise awarded business supports from Rethink Ireland

Kilkenny's Buddy Bench

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A Kilkenny start-up business has been awarded €12,000 under  a programme designed to help early stage social enterprises to grow and create jobs.

Buddy Bench is a project that strengthens communities by proactively educating primary school students on positive mental well-being with evidence-led lessons on topics like anxiety, resilience, and emotional intelligence. Research has found almost 90% of Irish teachers have not been trained in children's mental health in college, while Ireland rates among the highest for childhood self-harm and suicide compared to the European average.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced a total of €300,000 in funding to support 25 social enterprise projects across the country.

Editorial: Celebrating our Kilkenny People of the Year once again

The Social Enterprise Start-up Fund will support early stage social enterprises to grow, create jobs and inspire the next generation of Irish social enterprises.

The 25 awardees will receive cash grants of €12,000 as well as a place on a special training programme designed to help them further develop their businesses.

The Fund will be administered by Rethink Ireland on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Making the announcement today, Minister Humphreys said: “Social Enterprises are providing valuable services and supports in communities right across Ireland.

“Even throughout COVID-19, our Social Enterprises stepped up to the plate and continued to play a vital role.

“This fund was set up with the aim of helping different Social Enterprises who are at an early stage to grow, create jobs and realise their goals.

“We received an overwhelming response to this call for funding, with the scheme heavily over-subscribed.

“Following the assessment of all the applications received, I am delighted to be in a position today to announce the twenty-five awardees of the Social Enterprise Start-up Fund.  I want to congratulate and wish all of the recipients well.”

The Minister continued: “The Social Enterprise Start-up Fund builds on successful schemes for Social Enterprises funded by my Department in recent years, such as the Training and Mentoring Scheme and the Small Capital Grants Scheme for Social Enterprises.

“This announcement underscores my commitment under the National Social Enterprise Policy to growing and strengthening Social Enterprises by supporting them through targeted programmes and initiatives, and by providing tailored training to help them improve their business potential.

“The programme will be delivered by Rethink Ireland who have a great track record in administering supports to social enterprises”.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland added: “Rethink Ireland are delighted to have partnered with the Department of Rural and Community Development to announce the awardees of our Social Enterprise Start-up Fund.

“The twenty-five social enterprises being awarded today will play a key role in the transition to a more inclusive, sustainable and green economy.

“The funding and non-financial supports that the awardees are to receive will help ensure that they have the best chance of reaching sustainability and impact in their communities.”

The €300,000 programme will provide supports of €12,000, consisting of a cash grant and a place on a capacity building ‘Accelerator Programme’, a tailored programme that will provide training across strategic planning, financial management, governance, business modelling, pitching, and impact measurement.

Buddy Bench wins Prestigious Social Entrepreneurs award

CAO portal now live - apprentice options 'leaves nobody behind'

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media