Search

06/11/2021

Big Pitch 2021 open to Kilkenny startups and scaleups - but deadline is close!

South East BIC seeking the region's innovative and ambitious startups for the Big Pitch 2021

Kilkenny

File pic

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Last year, as part of celebrations for their 25th birthday, South East BIC hosted a hugely successful Pitching Competition.

The competition featured three amazing finalists, Christina O’Dwyer of Everywhere Medical based in Tipperary, Liam Dunne of Waterford’s Klearcom and Allen O’Neill of Carlow’s Web Data Works-  who went on to win the competition. The competition was such a great success that it is now an annual event.

Greenway link to Inistioge ‘has to be looked at’ - Kilkenny councillors

South East BIC are looking for ambitious innovative startups and scaleups based in the five counties of the South East to pitch in front of their judges at the Big Pitch 2021.

This virtual Pitching Competition is open to Startup or Scaleup entrepreneurs, whose business is based in either Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, Carlow or Tipperary. They must be innovative, ambitious and have plans for global market growth. The business cannot be more than five years old. 

Applicants must fill in a short application form and the top three shortlisted will be asked to pitch to a panel of Judges on November 23rd at the final of The Big Pitch 2021. Closing date for Applications is Monday, November 8th. 

The prizes include a cash prize of €2,000, an iPAD and FREE incubation office space and consultancy in the The Incubation Centre@South East BIC  in Waterford.

South East BIC has been supporting entrepreneurs in the South East since 1995, focused on innovative enterprises through specialised business consultancy services. ‘We were blown away by the fantastic applications and the exceptional finalists at last year’s Pitching Competition, we knew we had to make it an annual event. Working with clients to prepare them for seed funding is at the core of what we do’ said Aidan Shine, CEO South East BIC, ‘so The Big Pitch is a great way to highlight and support the great young businesses that the South East is creating’.

To apply and find out more and apply, log on to www.southeastbic.ie or email info@southeastbic.ie or phone 051 356300

 South East BIC supports entrepreneurs to develop new innovative enterprises and supports existing SMEs to innovate and expand by providing a comprehensive range of programmes through specialised business consultancy and active incubation. 

Kilkenny IHC- Murphy brothers lead the line as Glenmore shock Thomastown

Glenmore 0-19 Thomastown 1-13

Last chance for Kilkenny food and drinks start-ups to apply for entrepreneurship programme

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media