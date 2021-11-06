Big Pitch 2021 open to Kilkenny startups and scaleups - but deadline is close!

Last year, as part of celebrations for their 25th birthday, South East BIC hosted a hugely successful Pitching Competition.

The competition featured three amazing finalists, Christina O’Dwyer of Everywhere Medical based in Tipperary, Liam Dunne of Waterford’s Klearcom and Allen O’Neill of Carlow’s Web Data Works- who went on to win the competition. The competition was such a great success that it is now an annual event.

South East BIC are looking for ambitious innovative startups and scaleups based in the five counties of the South East to pitch in front of their judges at the Big Pitch 2021.

This virtual Pitching Competition is open to Startup or Scaleup entrepreneurs, whose business is based in either Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, Carlow or Tipperary. They must be innovative, ambitious and have plans for global market growth. The business cannot be more than five years old.

Applicants must fill in a short application form and the top three shortlisted will be asked to pitch to a panel of Judges on November 23rd at the final of The Big Pitch 2021. Closing date for Applications is Monday, November 8th.

The prizes include a cash prize of €2,000, an iPAD and FREE incubation office space and consultancy in the The Incubation Centre@South East BIC in Waterford.

South East BIC has been supporting entrepreneurs in the South East since 1995, focused on innovative enterprises through specialised business consultancy services. ‘We were blown away by the fantastic applications and the exceptional finalists at last year’s Pitching Competition, we knew we had to make it an annual event. Working with clients to prepare them for seed funding is at the core of what we do’ said Aidan Shine, CEO South East BIC, ‘so The Big Pitch is a great way to highlight and support the great young businesses that the South East is creating’.

To apply and find out more and apply, log on to www.southeastbic.ie or email info@southeastbic.ie or phone 051 356300

South East BIC supports entrepreneurs to develop new innovative enterprises and supports existing SMEs to innovate and expand by providing a comprehensive range of programmes through specialised business consultancy and active incubation.