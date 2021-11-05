Search

05/11/2021

Greenway link to Inistioge ‘has to be looked at’ - Kilkenny councillors

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Viability of a link between the South East Greenway and the Woodstock - Inistioge area ‘really has to be looked at’ say local councillors.


Chairman of the Callan Thomastown Municipal District, Cllr Michael Doyle, said someone needs to take a look and see if it’s a viable project.
“It really needs to be ruled in or ruled out,” he said.


If an official cycling route from the South Kilkenny beauty spot could be established to the Greenway it “would be a gamechanger” for the area, Cllr Doyle said.
“It wouldn’t be beyond the possibility of imagination to then get a link to the city as well.”
Such a route for cyclists would be beneficial to all those areas, Cllr Doyle said.


Director of Services Mary Mulholland said it would be useful for councillors interested in planning a linked cycling route to contact Kilkenny Leader, who have already carried out a feasibility study to link to the Ferrymountgarret Bridge, and also to contact Trail Kilkenny.

