Kilkenny camogie team planning a festive fundraiser to raise much-needed funds

St Martin’s Senior Camogie Team
St Martin’s Senior Camogie team are organising a Christmas-themed 5k walk/run on Muckalee GAA grounds on Sunday, December 19 in a bid to raise much-needed funds ahead of the 2022 season.
"Grab your finest Santa hat and best pair of runners and we hope to see you there to support our amazing little club once again," organisers write.
If you'd like to help out, you can donate through the club's GoFundMe page or on the morning of the event.
There will also be treats available to purchase at a festive bake sale afterwards.
