Aldi gets green light to extend Callan store - four new permanent jobs created

Aldi Ireland has received final planning permission from An Bord Pleanála to extend and upgrade its Callan store.

The €2 million investment will see Aldi creating an additional four new permanent jobs at the store.

The new and improved store will offer customers a larger shopping space, with the retail floor increasing by 33% from 990sqm to 1,315sqm. The store will be built according to Aldi’s award-wining ‘Project Fresh’ design, providing shoppers with an improved shopping experience. Aldi aims to get the project underway early next year with completion during the summer.

Aldi’s Callan store was the 100th in the country and first opened in 2013. Since then, it has become an essential part of the retail fabric of the town. It currently employs 20 full-time staff. The store’s newly reconfigured carpark will include an increase of 20 car parking spaces and solar panels will be added to the store.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Ireland said: “Creating a larger Aldi store featuring our award-winning Project Fresh format will provide an even better shopping experience for Kilkenny shoppers whilst contributing positively to the town. The store team are hugely excited by this announcement and are looking forward to the store receiving a state-of-the art upgrade.”

Operating five stores in County Kilkenny, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its Kilkenny stores have donated over 35,000 meals to local charities to date. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Amber Women’s Refuge, Enable Ireland and South Eastern Mountain Rescue among those to avail of the €500 bursary grant in recent times.