28 Nov 2021

Kilkenny recruitment company nominated for national awards

The award-nominated staff of Optimize Recruitment: Sarah Lawlor, Paul O’Carroll, Sarah Dowd, Eoin Carey, Gemma Butler, Ciara Lawlor and Lee Doheny

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Optimize Recruitment are making quite an impression – not just locally but also on a national level.

The recruitment agency, that was founded in 2008 by Eoin Carey are proud to be short listed for two awards in the Kilkenny Chamber of Business awards. The two categories are “Investment in skills and training” and “Employee of Year – Gemma Butler”.


Optimize is also flying the flag for Kilkenny on a national level, at the upcoming National Recruitment Federation (NRF) awards, short listed in two categories also – “Recruitment Agency of Year” and “Permanent Recruitment Consultant of the Year – Lee Doheny”.

The awards will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin, next week.
“We are thrilled to be short listed, not just at a local level but also to be recognised among our peers at a national level. These nominations are testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication of all the team here in Optimize,” said Eoin Carey, the MD of Optimize.


Based in 10 Ormonde Steet, Kilkenny, Optimize Recruitment provides recruitment solutions across a range of sectors; including Construction and Engineering, Accountancy and Finance, Office and Administration, Sales and Marking, Life Science, Manufacturing & Production, Hospitality, HR and IT.

