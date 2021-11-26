North Kilkenny family shop celebrating 50 years in business

L-R: Darragh O’Rourke, Johnny O’Rourke, David O’Rourke
A North Kilkenny family are today celebrating 50 years in business.
On November 28, the O’Rourke family will have served the community in North Kilkenny for 50 years continuously. In 1971 Johnny and Rose O’Rourke bought what was then The Gem, and today the business continues to flourish.
The baton has now been passed on to son David, who trades under the Quick Pick brand. While the brand may have changed, the service remains top class.
John Hurley, CEO of Kilkenny Chamber, says businesses are expected to always be resilient and ready to embrace change at all times, and there have been many fine examples of this resilience
