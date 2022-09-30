Supporting each other - Shop Local campaign launched in Kilkenny

A group of Indian people living in Kilkenny have launched a ‘shop local’ campaign to encourage everyone to keep small, local shops alive.



Last week, some locally based members of the organisation gathered at Joe Lyon’s fruit and veg shop in Callan, to inaugurate their campaign and urge all of us to use our spending power in our communities.



Shinith Ak, who lives in Kilkenny and is national secretary of Kranthi Ireland, was joined by the secretary of the Kilkenny branch, Anil Ramapuram, and friends to put their money to work by making purchases in the shop.



Shinith explained to the Kilkenny People that the Kranthi campaign is, on one hand, aimed at Indian people who have moved to Ireland, to get to know the businesses, facilities and people in their communities. However, Shinith said: “I would also like to ask all people, including Irish communities, please buy Irish items in your local shop at least once a week.”



Kranthi has several branches around Ireland and are promoting the shop local campaign nationally.



Since he moved to live in Callan, in 2007, Shinith said he has seen small shops close. “If we don’t promote them, there will be zero,” he said. Statistics show small and medium sized shops are struggling at the moment, he added, and losing them would not be good for communities.

The campaign is calling on people to make a purchase in their small, local shop at least once a week. This is not a ‘one day’ campaign, Shinith stressed, this will be ongoing.

ABOVE: Representatives of the Indian Kranthi group launched their Local Shopping Campaign at Joe Lyon's Grocery Shop in Callan: Jerin Joseph, Harin Jerin, Tojan Johny, Edwin Thomas, Sherluck Lal, Anil Ramapuram, Shinith Ak, Saijan John, Benny Antony, Pradesh Sebastian and Radhin Ms.

PICTURE: HARRY REID

Reaction to the campaign from businesses has been positive. Those Shinith has spoken to are delighted with the initiative.

Joe Lyons welcomed the group saying: “It’s very important to support local, in these times. Every town, every village, is facing tough times. Supporting each other is what it’s all about.”

Kranthi is a Cultural Social Organisation of the people of Indian origin in Ireland whose aim is to provide a cultural forum where the Indian Diaspora is encouraged to engage in a continuous discourse between the values of the unique tradition and culture of homeland and the progressive values of Ireland.