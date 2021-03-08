Professor Linda Hogan - at the top of Irish academia

Callan woman Professor Linda Hogan has blazed a trail in academia and is a candidate to become the first ever female Provost of Trinity College, Dublin.



Professor Hogan is one of three final candidates, from whom the new Provost will be chosen, in April.

The daughter of the late Bea and Patsy Hogan of the Steppes Bar, Linda attended St Brigid’s College, Callan, and is currently a Professor of Ecumenics at the School of Religion in Trinity College.



Professor Hogan is an ethicist with extensive experience in research and teaching in pluralist and multi-religious contexts. Her research interests lie in the fields of inter-cultural and inter-religious ethics, social and political ethics, human rights and gender.



In addition to her academic expertise, Professor Hogan has expert knowledge of institutional management and governance, having spent five years as the Vice-Provost/Chief Academic Officer and Deputy President at Trinity College.



In that role she had overall responsibility for education and research at the university and was an ex officio member of the university’s Senior Management Team. She co-ordinated strategic planning, and had responsibility for the direction and quality of research, undergraduate and postgraduate education and the student experience.



Professor Hogan has lectured on a range of topics in ethics and religion, including Ethics in International Affairs; Ethics of Globalisation; Biomedical Ethics; Human Rights in Theory and Practice; and Comparative Social Ethics.



She has held posts at Trinity College Dublin and at the University of Leeds, where she was a member of the Centre for Gender and Women’s Studies and of the Centre for Business Ethics. She has been a member of the Irish Council for Bioethics and has been a Board member of the Coombe Hospital, Science Gallery and Marino Institute of Education.

She has worked on a consultancy basis for a number of national and international organisations, focusing on developing ethical infrastructures.