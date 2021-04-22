Spirit of volunteerism is strong in Kilkenny

The spirit of volunteerism is strong in communities who have been taking part in litter picks around the county.



At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District councillors, Chairman Cllr Peter Chap Cleere, said a huge amount of work has been done recently.

Volunteers in every parish in the county have taken part in litter picks, he said, including his fellow councillors.



“I want to acknowledge and thank them all. Thanks to Kilkenny County Council for facilitating us with bags and gloves and for picking up the rubbish in these locations.”

Cllr Cleere said that while people were disappointed to see litter in their areas it was good to see community engagement.