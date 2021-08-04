Callan project selected for support under Creative Climate Action Fund

Expert technologists in the fields of wind, solar and hydro-electric energy together with radical thinkers and doers, inventors and makers in the field of theatre and street arts are set to come together to reimagine how to supply energy to the town of Callan!



This ‘radical reimagining’ is part of a Creative Ireland initiative, funded by the Creative Climate Action Fund, and is one of just 14 projects across the country.



The ‘Callan Energy Store’ project will use the ‘shop front’ model of community engagement for free community workshops, events and activities.

Asylum Productions will invite the citizens of Callan to radically reimagine their town’s energy supply.

Working with Loosysmokes aerial circus company and the Callan Community Energy Company (CCEC), Asylum Productions will open a pop-up Energy Store in the heart of Callan in May 2022, as part of ‘The Powerhouse Project.’ It will be a two- year, multidisciplinary community engagement project that will invite the citizens of the town to learn how they can power their lives in more sustainable and energy efficient ways.



The Creative Climate Action fund initiative supports creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and empowers citizens to make meaningful behavioural changes. It is administered by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.