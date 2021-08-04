Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1542015885933

Callan project selected for support under Creative Climate Action Fund

Callan

Callan town centre

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Expert technologists in the fields of wind, solar and hydro-electric energy together with radical thinkers and doers, inventors and makers in the field of theatre and street arts are set to come together to reimagine how to supply energy to the town of Callan!


This ‘radical reimagining’ is part of a Creative Ireland initiative, funded by the Creative Climate Action Fund, and is one of just 14 projects across the country.


The ‘Callan Energy Store’ project will use the ‘shop front’ model of community engagement for free community workshops, events and activities.

Asylum Productions will invite the citizens of Callan to radically reimagine their town’s energy supply.
Working with Loosysmokes aerial circus company and the Callan Community Energy Company (CCEC), Asylum Productions will open a pop-up Energy Store in the heart of Callan in May 2022, as part of ‘The Powerhouse Project.’ It will be a two- year, multidisciplinary community engagement project that will invite the citizens of the town to learn how they can power their lives in more sustainable and energy efficient ways.


The Creative Climate Action fund initiative supports creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and empowers citizens to make meaningful behavioural changes. It is administered by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie