Animal welfare organisation conduct Kilkenny rescue with assistance from gardaí

My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR), with assistance from An Garda Síochána, conducted a rescue yesterday on a derelict building site in Callan.

The abandoned animal was discovered after locals heard him whinnying and got in touch with the organisation.

"Yesterday we headed down to the spot he was in and made a plan to catch this poor little nervous boy," a statement from MLHR reads.

"Thank you to the locals and Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow for being so kind and helping us. We got this innocent baby back to the MLHR farm late last night and we’ve called him Dwayne. He’s an absolute dote."

My Lovely Horse Rescue was established in 2011 and is mainly run by volunteers who are determined to end the suffering of animals in Ireland and lobby for the enforcement of animal welfare legislation.

They work with Gardaí, local councils, legislators and local community groups.

To donate to their winter appeal, click HERE.