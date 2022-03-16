Search

18 Mar 2022

Deposit return scheme for bottles and cans a ‘game changer’ for Kilkenny

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Sian Moloughney

16 Mar 2022 7:31 PM

A ‘game changer’ for recycling in Kilkenny is set to arrive later this year with the start of a ‘deposit return scheme’ for cans and bottles.


Still in the planning stages, a pilot scheme underway in Dublin and the first demonstration machine is expected to take place on The Parade in Kilkenny City on May 19.


Kilkenny County Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer Bernadette Moloney said she hopes this will make a dent in the amount of plastic bottles and cans that are ending up in ditches.
The machines will accept bottles and cans, compact them and in return give the person a financial reward. It has not been decided if this will be cash or a voucher.
When rolled out, the machines are likely to be located inside shops.

On the demonstration day there will not be financial rewards, but there might be other fun rewards.
Ms Moloney said a benefit of the scheme will be to take bulky bottles and cans out of litter bins, reducing the need for them to be emptied as regularly, saving the council in labour costs and disposal fees.


Deposit return schemes have reduced litter by up to 80% in other countries where it is in operation.
Cllr Joe Lyons said the scheme might help people who have to clean the sides of roads.

