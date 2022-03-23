Search

23 Mar 2022

€455,000 for long-awaited safety works at Danesfort

The dangerous junction at Danesfort

Sian Moloughney

23 Mar 2022 11:34 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A ‘serious amount of money’ has been allocated for works that will improve roads in South Kilkenny - including a dangerous, busy junction that has been the focus of complaints for years.


Schemes will improve safety at several junctions as well as road surfaces and footpaths.
An overall budget of €6.6 million has been agreed for road works and improvements in the Callan Thomastown municipal district for the coming year.


Municipal District Chairman, Cllr Michael Doyle, said “there is a serious amount of money to be spent in the area” and the budget has been “fairly balanced across all areas in the district.”

Cllr Patrick O’Neill said it was fantastic to see €455,000 allocated to Danesfort for safety and resurfacing work on the N10 junction. “If it was a road in our control we would have done something a long time ago.” As a national road approval had to be agreed with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
Cllr O’Neill thanked area engineer Declan Murphy and the council’s road design team for ‘keeping on to’ TII for funding the work.


“It will make a huge difference to the area. It’s been a death trap for a long number of years. This is fantastic for Danesfort community and parish as a whole.”


Under the Low Cost Safety Scheme €102,500 will fund five projects - the junction on the Newmarket Road at Hugginstown, sightlines on the L703/ L8215 junction, improved sightlines at the Chapel Hill road in Thomastown, improved sightlines at the turnoff to Victoria Bridge in Ahenny, and speed safety works on the approach to the N76 at Westcourt in Callan.


Area Engineer Declan Murphy said a massive improvement has already been made at Ahenny with the clearance of vegetation and re-grading of the bank at the bend.


Cllr Peter Chap Cleere described the L703/ L8215 junction as “by far the worst junction I have ever come across. It’s so, so dangerous.”
It is hoped works can be carried out here during the summer months.


Excellent work had been done behind the scenes to prepare the overall road budget for the coming year, Cllr O’Neill said.
Cllr Deirdre Cullen said all jobs, from the smallest to the largest, make a difference in communities.
Cllr Cleere said Callan Thomastown is a big municipal district and the huge amount of money coming in is going to benefit so many communities.
He highlighted that €250,000 is in the plan for footpaths in the district.


Area Engineer Declan Murphy said funds allocated under the Climate Change and Adaptation Grant will include flood relief works along roads.
There are a lot of roads with open dikes where the road is falling into them, he said, so this will allow for piling of the dikes and the raising of road levels in some areas, to keep water from pooling on it. This is not work to clean out dikes and gullies.

