Search

15 Apr 2022

Callan schools celebrate legacy as final term comes to an end

Invitation to all past pupils and the local community

Kilkenny Kilkenny

St Brigid’s College, Callan,

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

15 Apr 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A momentous occasion in the history of secondary education in Callan is to be marked with special ceremonies next month.


St Brigid’s College and Coláiste Eaman Rís will both close at the end of this academic year in preparation for the opening of the new, amalgamated and coeducational Coláiste Abhainn Rí in September.


However, before the new chapter for Callan begins the two school communities that have served the area for generations will hold special events to mark their legacies.


St Brigid’s College
St Brigid’s College will be remembering the past and the nurturing influence the Mercy Order had on the town, on Sunday, May 1.
Celebrations will begin at 2pm on the day with a special mass. A specially commissioned art work will be unveiled and there will be a dance exhibition.


Photographs of the school community and events, going back over the years, will be on display, refreshments will be served and the day will finish with a camogie match.
Acting principal of St Brigid’s, Sally Ronayne, issued an open invitation to all past pupils and members of the community to come along on the day to mark the momentous occasion.


Coláiste Eaman Rís
Events to mark the closure of the CBS secondary school, Coláiste Eaman Rís, will take place at the end of May.
On May 21 teachers from the school will take part in a 100km charity cycle. This is a throwback to the 1980s when the school held a number of 100 mile cycles. This year they will be raising funds for Cois Nore.


The main closing ceremonies will be held on May 29.
A mass will be celebrated and a book chronicling the history of Coláiste Eaman Rís will be launched.
All past pupils, staff and people from the local community are invited to attend.

Editorial: Fresh plans can be a progressive step for Kilkenny City centre

This week's editorial

Callan Energy Store now open - A power house of climate learning through people’s stories

Cash and jewellery stolen in South Kilkenny burglary

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media