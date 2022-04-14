Search

14 Apr 2022

Editorial: Fresh plans can be a progressive step for Kilkenny City centre

KILKENNY

Proposed design of new layout for Market Square

Kilkenny People

14 Apr 2022 5:00 PM

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

Our lead story this week reveals that a new outdoor performance area, enhanced public seating and sheltered dining areas are just some of the key features envisaged for one of the city’s main spaces.

The new proposals for the Market Yard/Kieran Street area were recently shown to councillors and will now be subject to public consultation before going forward to the official planning stage. All going well, the plans should enhance one of our most important retail streets and create another new, permanent outdoor space for citizens and visitors to enjoy.

Full details will become clear in time, but there’s no doubt there will be plenty of interest in the proposals from both the general public and businesses in the area. Not everyone was a fan of the temporary Market Yard set up brought in during the peak of the pandemic. Some retailers were concerned about the loss of parking spaces. However, the space allowed many to socialise outdoors or simply have somewhere to sit and have lunch.

The new proposals have much more permanent feel to them and may make the area more accessible, attractive and visitor-friendly. In any case, it is great to see investment and plans being made with progress in mind.

Kieran Street — one of our busiest and most popular city streets — is also to get something of a facelift. No doubt consultation with traders is already under way, but the general public will be keen to get a full look at plans also.

KilkennyLive
On another note, this week we begin a new chapter in our proud 130-year history of bringing the news to the people of Kilkenny.

We have launched KilkennyLive.ie — our new, live website where we will continue to deliver the quality community and breaking news you know and trust.

Don’t worry, your newspaper isn’t going anywhere, but make sure to check out Kilkenny Live for all the latest news, sport and events as they happen.

