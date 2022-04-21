Mega school reunion planned for Callan CBS

Coláiste Eaman Rís, in Callan, is to mark the end of its final term with a mega school reunion!
The CBS secondary school will amalgamate with neighbour St Brigid’s College, at the end of this term, to make way for the ‘opening’ of Coláiste Abhainn Rí in September.
Marking the end of this final term, the CBS is inviting all past pupils, staff and members of the community to take part in the mega reunion, on Sunday, May 29.
Events will begin with a special mass at 1pm, at the school, before all are invited to take a trip down memory lane.
ABOVE: The front cover of the history of Coláiste Eamann Rís in Callan
A highlight of the day will be the launch of a book detailing the 154-year history of the school.
Compiled by current teacher Martina Griffin and former principal Frank McKenna, the book is jam-packed with articles and photographs going back over the years.
On the day there will also be fun activities for the kids, light refreshments and music by Mush Molloy.
The peloton passes Kilkenny Castle during stage five of last year’s Rás na mBan. The tour comes back to Kilkenny this September. Picture : Lorraine O’Sullivan
Dublin’s Ciaran O’Donovan is challenged by a number of Kilkenny players during last Saturday’s Leinster MHC clash in Nowlan Park. Picture: Willie Dempsey
Patrick Mullins after winning aboard Klassical Dream at the 2021 Punchestown Festival and Mullins "will be disappointed" if he can't win the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle next week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.