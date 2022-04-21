South Kilkenny welcomes its first cruise liner in two years today

The Maud, an expedition cruise vessel from the Norweigan cruise line company Hurtigruten, will berth at Belview Port, County Kilkenny today.

It will be the first cruise vessel in over two years to be welcomed to the port after a sustained period of pandemic-related disruption.

The Maud completes its journey from The Isle of Man with some 528 passengers on board and 300 crew members.

She is well suited for expedition cruises and is named after one of the most famous polar vessels Roald Amundsen's 'Maud' from 1917.

The Port of Waterford Company, located in Gorteens, County Kilkenny, along with Harbour Master Capt Darren Doyle, plan to offer a warm welcome to the vessel and her Captain on her maiden voyage to the South East.

Commenting on the return of cruise business to the Port Capt Doyle said, “We are delighted to again welcome cruise vessels back. This has been a much anticipated day as it has been over two years since we waved goodbye to our last cruise vessel.

"We look forward to welcoming some 27 cruise vessels between now and the end of September with a total of 35,000 passengers and 16,000 crew members which will all deliver a much-needed boost to the regional tourism economy to the tune of €3.5million this summer.”

The Maud will make nine more visits to Belview Port with some other voyages scheduled to berth at Frank Cassin Wharf and at Dunmore East where the passengers will travel ashore via tender.

The passengers from The Maud will travel ashore and visit Waterford Crystal, The Waterford Treasures Museums at the Viking Triangle, Lismore, The Copper Coast and onwards to Kilkenny City.

County Kilkenny will also welcome one of the largest vessels in the business this year as the Celebrity Apex the $900 million vessel will visit Belview in June, July and in August with over 3,000 passengers on each occasion.

The 900million dollar vessel was completed in May 2019 and will make her maiden call to Belview Port this summer.

Port Chief Executive Frank Ronan says, “Today is a momentous one, it is the day that we begin to rebuild the robust cruise line business of the Port company of pre-pandemic times. The team here have put much work into delivering a schedule of vessels for the region this summer and now that the cruise business is back on the seas again it offers us even further opportunity to build on the business for Waterford and the entire southeast region into the future.”