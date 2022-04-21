Plans for 97-unit housing development in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Walsh Limited have sought planning permission from the local authority to build 97 residential units in Ferrybank, South Kilkenny.
The proposed development comprises of the following: eight 3-storey 4 bed detached dwellings; eight 3-storey mid-entry 4 bed detached dwellings; twenty-four 2-storey 3 bed semidetached dwellings; eight 3-storey 3 bed mid-terrace dwellings; twelve 3-storey 3 bed end-terrace dwellings; one 2-storey 4 bed detached dwelling; three 2-storey 4 bed semi-detached dwellings and three 2-storey 4 bed semidetached dwellings.
Also proposed are four apartment blocks with a mix of one and two-bed residential units.
Permission is also sought for the demolition of existing dwelling addressed 'Bakers, Mountsion, Mount Sion Road, Ferrybank, X91 Y6W3'.
Further to this, permission is sought to allow for one new vehicular road access, footpaths and cycle paths from Mount Sion Road together with proposed boundary treatments, landscaping, car parking, new foul & surface water drainage connections and associated infrastructure.
The planning permission application had previously been marked as 'incomplete' by Kilkenny County Council but has been resubmitted.
