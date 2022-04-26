Progress made on Callan one-way system

Callan town centre
Progress on the one-way system and public realm project in Callan was reported to local councillors at their recent municipal district meeting.
Area Engineer Declan Murphy said that designs have been drawn up for the one-way system, public realm works and works along Flaggy Lane. These preliminary designs must be approved by the National Transport Authority (NTA) before Kilkenny County Council can proceed to Part8 planning.
Mr Murphy said a traffic count survey has been completed and an options report has been sent to the NTA for comment and approval.
A temporary one-way system has been in place.
It is 12 months since funding was announced for the projects under the Active Travel scheme - €1.1 million for the one-way system in Callan as well as €70,000 for Flaggy Lane.
