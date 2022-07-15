Search

15 Jul 2022

Callan’s Avril to take part in International Miss Macra Festival

Kilkenny

Avril Collins, of Callan Macra, is taking part in the International Miss Macra Festival

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

15 Jul 2022 6:02 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The 50th Anniversary International Miss Macra Festival takes place over the July bank holiday weekend - and Callan Macra is hoping to top the field - again!


Callan Macra’s Avril Collins will represent Kilkenny at this year’s festival, following in the successful footsteps of fellow Callan Macra member Josephine O’Neill who was crowned International Miss Macra in 2018.


Avril is the current County Kilkenny and Callan Club Chairperson. Her previous roles included Club PRO, County Vice-PRO and Vice-Secretary. Her involvement in Macra includes taking part in bowling, soccer, Gaelic football, volleyball, basketball, tag-rugby, public-speaking, novice debating, Capers and drama. Her hobbies include rugby, horse-riding and baking.

Medieval cities of Brussels and Kilkenny share streets of Kilkenny Blue Limestone

Kilkenny limestones paves the streets of Brussels as symbol of both cities' shared heritage


The International Miss Macra Festival was founded by Clonoulty Rossmore Macra, in Tipperary in 1972. It’s a personality competition which puts an emphasis on Macra; 35% of the marks are attributed to Macra knowledge and involvement. Each county executive is invited to select their representative. Kilkenny selected their representative for 2022 from members of clubs in Mullinavat, Kilkenny City, Callan and North Kilkenny.


The International Miss Macra festival is a three-day event which takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend (July 29th -31st).
Winner of the competition will be crowned following a gala dinner on the Sunday night.

Paul Murphy- An intriguing All-Ireland awaits but Kilkenny to come home with Mac

Preparation: This game comes with more pageantry than any other, so being mentally ready is key


50th Anniversary Reunion
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the festival. Kilkenny has won the crown on three previous occasions, in 2000, 2005 and 2018. As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, Tipperary Cooperative are sponsoring a reunion lunch for previous winners on July 30th in the Anner Hotel.
Any previous winners who have not been contacted, please get in touch via email at missmacra@gmail.com or by phoning Edel (Festival Secretary) on 087-7546972

Grassland Farmer of the Year Competition 2022 launched

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media