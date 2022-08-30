Search

30 Aug 2022

Callan to benefit from €2.6 million fund to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts

Callan

Callan town centre

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

30 Aug 2022 10:31 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Callan in Kilkenny and Bagenalstown in Carlow are each to receive €100,000 as part of the Streetscape initiative, Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan, has confirmed.

The two areas are among 26 nation-wide to share in a €2.6 million fund to upgrade building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

“This investment will help make our rural towns more colourful, vibrant and attractive places. Local authorities are to begin advertising immediately and local businesses and retailers are encouraged to apply,” Deputy Phelan said.

The initiative was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD. Under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, retailers and property owners will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture or canopies.

The overall purpose of the Scheme is to give our towns and villages a facelift and make them more attractive places to live, work or visit.

Minister Humphreys today announced the 26 towns that have been selected for funding with each local authority to receive €100,000 as part of the initiative.

The Minister today urged businesses, property owners and retailers in the 26 towns to apply to their local authority to avail of funding.

Making the announcement today, Minister Humphreys said:

“When I announced this initiative last year, there was a hugely positive reaction from businesses and retailers. I’m therefore delighted to announce 26 additional towns that will benefit from €2.6 million in funding from my Department.

“We all take pride in our rural towns and villages and want them to be as attractive and welcoming as possible.

“That’s exactly what Streetscapes is all about. I want as many businesses and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding.

“You may wish to give the front of your shop a new lease of life and repaint it in bright, vibrant colours.

“Perhaps you want to cover your window sills with flowers and plants or purchase street furniture, canopies for your customers to enjoy.

“Or maybe you have an even bolder idea. This time round, I’m encouraging neighbouring businesses to submit a joint application to their local authority if they have a more ambitious proposal.

“For example, under the first tranche of funding, some businesses transformed their facades with attractive murals – that’s one way to make your town stand out.”

